BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.88 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.88 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,671.30 or 0.99979284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012527 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00096964 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,090,925,194 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001404 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.