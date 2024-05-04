BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.91 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011880 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,976.63 or 1.00015482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012822 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00097832 BTC.

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,090,792,795 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000902 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

