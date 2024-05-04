BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.57 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $30.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001324 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000955 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000887 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001311 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
