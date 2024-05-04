BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
BTZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 258,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.13.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
