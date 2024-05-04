BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 258,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

