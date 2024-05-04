BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 121,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,043. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

