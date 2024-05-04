BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BGT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 109,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,067. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

