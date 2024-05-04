BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.10. 160,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.95. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.59.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
