BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.10. 160,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.95. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.59.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,690,059 shares in the company, valued at 290,817,318.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,142,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,333,831.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

