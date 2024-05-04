BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKT stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

