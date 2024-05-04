BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

MYI opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.