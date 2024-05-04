Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 95,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,852. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

