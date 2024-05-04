BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on May 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

BST stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

