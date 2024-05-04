BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE BST traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. 69,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,737. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

