BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
NYSE BST traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. 69,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,737. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
