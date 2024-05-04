BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 374,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,125. The company has a market cap of $593.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 30.47. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 388.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

