Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2,281.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,645 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 28,948,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

