Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.42.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.47. 28,948,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

