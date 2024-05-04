Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 172,596 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $101,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,144. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

