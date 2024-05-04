Blue Fin Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,373,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.75. 44,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $244.07 and a 52-week high of $319.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.11.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

