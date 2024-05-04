BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded BlueLinx from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BXC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.54. 102,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,860. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $132.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.96.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,263.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $11,025,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 482.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 32.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

