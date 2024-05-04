Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.2 %

BCC opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.64. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

