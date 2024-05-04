BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.73

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.73 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 19662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

