BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145,728 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $124,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BWA. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

