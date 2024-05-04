BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.3 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $75,489,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after buying an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,376,000 after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.