Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$335.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$340.00 to C$335.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.31.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$264.00 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$225.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$289.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$276.55.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

