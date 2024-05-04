Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE BFH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

