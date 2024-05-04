Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $103.57

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 14,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 508,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,481,000 after buying an additional 504,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. BILL has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.68.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

