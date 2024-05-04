Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) PT at $20.00

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LTH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $14.15 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.