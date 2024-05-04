Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) PT at $12.18

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

