Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) PT at $12.18

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.18.
LAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Shares of LAC stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
