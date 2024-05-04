Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT at $14.78

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PEB opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.