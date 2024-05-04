Brookfield (TSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.50

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$58.50 and last traded at C$58.25, with a volume of 328717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.96.
Brookfield Stock Up 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.75. The firm has a market cap of C$88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.69.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6225448 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
