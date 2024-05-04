Brookfield (TSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.50

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$58.50 and last traded at C$58.25, with a volume of 328717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.96.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.75. The firm has a market cap of C$88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6225448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

About Brookfield

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.