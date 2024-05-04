Brookfield (TSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.50

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BNGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$58.50 and last traded at C$58.25, with a volume of 328717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.96.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.75. The firm has a market cap of C$88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookfield (TSE:BNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6225448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

