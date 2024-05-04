Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.79-2.84 EPS.

Bruker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

