Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.98% of Bunge Global worth $144,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.15. 995,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

