Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $212.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $126.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.06.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.68. 648,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,087. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

