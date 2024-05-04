Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

BY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,955. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $24.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,332.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Byline Bancorp news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,332.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,901.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,585 shares of company stock valued at $218,810 and have sold 28,409 shares valued at $598,238. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

