C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Shares Up ∞

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report) shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,854 shares.
C.P. Pokphand Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.
About C.P. Pokphand
CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.
