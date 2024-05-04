Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Price Target to $17.00

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.99% from the company’s current price.
EZPW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,593,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,510,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 118,599 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 110,650 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 48.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,011,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 327,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
