Carlos Iafigliola Sells 10,579 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 83,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,253. The firm has a market cap of $759.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

