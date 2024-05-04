Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.09. 3,622,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,761,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6,362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

