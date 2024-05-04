CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

