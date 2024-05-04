Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $165,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

Centene stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,060. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.