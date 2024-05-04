Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.25

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 3292428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,822,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,258.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

