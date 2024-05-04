Charles N. York II Sells 8,078 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,680.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

DAWN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 1,163,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

