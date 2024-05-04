Charles N. York II Sells 8,078 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,680.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
DAWN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 1,163,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
