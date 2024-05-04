Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.1%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.21 and last traded at $75.27. Approximately 1,643,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,590,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

