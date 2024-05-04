Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-14.000 EPS.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
GTLS traded up $10.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. 1,111,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,686. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
