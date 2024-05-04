Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $156.08. 282,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 603,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 31,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

