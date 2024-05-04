Citigroup Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $141.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Lear Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LEA opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. Lear has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $135.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

