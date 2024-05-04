Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Clearfield updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.38)-($0.31) EPS.

Clearfield Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.13. 687,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 million, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

