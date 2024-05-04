Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1,836.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $4,007,000. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

