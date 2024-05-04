Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE CDE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 6,442,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,089,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.77. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDE shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

