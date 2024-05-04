Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.25.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

CDE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 6,442,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,089,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.77. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 942,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 642,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.