Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CL opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $35,830,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,808,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

